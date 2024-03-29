Japan Jobless Rate Climbs To 2.6% In February

(RTTNews) - The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.6 percent in February, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.

That exceeded expectations for 2.4 percent, which would have been unchanged from the January reading.

The jobs-to-applicant ratio was 1.26, shy of forecasts for 1.27, which again would have been unchanged.

The participation rate was 62.8 percent, beating forecasts for 62.7 percent and up from 62.6 percent in the previous month.