30.04.2024 01:39:34

Japan Jobless Rate Holds Steady At 2.6%

(RTTNews) - The unemployment rate in Japan was a seasonally adjusted 2.6 percent in March, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday.

That was unchanged from the February reading, although it missed forecasts for 2.5 percent.

The jobs-to-applicant ratio was 1.28, which exceeded expectations for 1.26 - which would have been unchanged from one month prior.

The participation rate came in at 62.8 percent - in line with expectations and unchanged from the previous month.

