Japan Jobless Rate Holds Steady At 2.6% In May
(RTTNews) - The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.6 percent in May, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.
That was in line with expectations and unchanged from the April reading.
The job-to-applicant ratio slipped to 1.24, shy of expectations for 1.26, which would have been unchanged.
The participation rate ticked up for 63.3 percent, beating forecasts for 63.2 percent and up from 63.1 percent in the previous month.
Der heimische Markt ging behauptet in den Feierabend. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte am Donnerstag etwas fester. Die Wall Street notierte am Donnerstag etwas höher. Die Börsen in Fernost schlossen am Donnerstag hingegen auf rotem Terrain.