Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
01.03.2024 00:44:05
Japan Jobless Rate Steady At 2.4%
(RTTNews) - The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.4 percent in January, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.
That was in line with expectations and unchanged from the December reading.
The jobs-to-applicant ratio was 1.27 - also matching forecasts and steady from the previous month.
