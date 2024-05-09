Japan Labour Cash Earnings Rise 0.6%

(RTTNews) - Total labour cash earnings continued to increase in March, though at a slower-than-expected rate, a report from the Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare showed on Thursday.

Total earnings rose 0.6 percent year-over-year in March, versus a revised 1.4 percent rise in February. That was also slower than the expected increase of 1.5 percent.

Among industries, finance and insurance activities showed the highest rise in total cash earnings, by 7.2 percent. This was followed by a 5.4 percent gain in living, personal services, and amusement.

Contractual gross earnings grew at a steady pace of 1.5 percent, while special cash earnings fell sharply by 9.4 percent.

Data showed that real cash earnings dropped 2.5 percent from last year, following a 1.8 percent decrease in the prior month.