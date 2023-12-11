Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
|
11.12.2023 07:33:26
Japan Large Manufacturers' Sentiment Improves In Q4
(RTTNews) - Sentiment among Japanese large manufacturers improved at the end of the year, quarterly survey results from the Ministry of Finance showed on Monday.
The business survey index of large manufacturers rose to 5.7 in the fourth quarter from 5.4 in the preceding period.
Meanwhile, the BSI of non-manufacturing companies declined to 4.4 from 6.0. As a result, the BSI of overall industries dropped to 4.8 from 5.8 in the third quarter. Both manufacturers and non-manufacturers forecast business conditions to deteriorate in the first quarter of 2024. The outlook index of manufacturers posted 1.3 and that of non-manufacturers came in at 4.1.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWoche der Notenbanken: Wall Street schlussendlich im Plus -- ATX letztlich etwas schwächer -- DAX knackt neues Rekordhoch -- Asiatische Börsen vorwiegend fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt erlitt zum Wochenstart Verluste, während der deutsche Leitindex sich etwas stärker zeigte. Die Wall Street notierte am Montag im grünen Bereich. Die Anleger in Asien konnten sich am Montag nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.