Japan Leading Index Falls Less Than Estimated

(RTTNews) - Japan's leading index weakened less than initially estimated in June to the lowest level in nearly a year, the latest data from the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday.

The leading index, which measures future economic activity, dropped to 109.0 in June from 111.1 in the previous month. The latest reading was revised higher from 108.6 seen in the flash report.

Further, this was the lowest score since July 2023, when the reading was also the same 109.0.

The coincident index declined to a 4-month low of 113.2 in June from 117.1 a month ago. The flash score was 113.7. The coincident index measures the current economic situation.

The lagging index also fell to 107.8 in June from 108.5 in the prior month. The reading for June was revised from 106.7.