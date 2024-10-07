Japan Leading Index Falls To 106.7, Lowest Since October 2020

(RTTNews) - Japan's leading index decreased more-than-expected in August to the lowest level in nearly four years, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.

The leading index, which measures future economic activity, dropped to 106.7 in August from 109.3 in the previous month. The expected score was 107.2.

Further, this was the lowest reading since October 2020, when it was 106.5.

Similarly, the coincident index weakened to a 6-month low of 113.5 in August from 117.2 a month ago. The coincident index measures the current economic situation.

Meanwhile, the lagging index strengthened to 107.8 in August from 107.2 in the prior month.