Japan Leading Index Improves Less Than Estimated In May

(RTTNews) - Japan's leading index strengthened less than initially estimated in May to the highest level in nearly five years, the latest data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.

The leading index, which measures future economic activity, climbed to 116.5 in May from 116.1 in April. Moreover, this was the highest reading since July 2021, when it was 116.9. The flash score was 116.8.

The coincident index that measures the current economic situation dropped marginally to 117.9 from 118.1 a month ago. The latest score was revised down from 118.5.

Data showed that the lagging index came in at 111.4 in May, down from 111.6 in the prior month.