Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen

210,2381
 JPY
-0,8052
-0,38 %
JPY - GBP
26.01.2026 07:46:42

Japan Leading Index Rises Less Than Estimated

(RTTNews) - Japan's leading index improved less than initially estimated in November to the highest level in one-and-a-half years, the latest data from the Cabinet Office showed Monday.

The leading index, which measures future economic activity, rose slightly to 109.9 in November from 109.8 in October. In the flash estimate, the score was 110.5.

Moreover, this was the highest reading since May 2024, when the reading was 111.1.

Meanwhile, the coincident index dropped to 114.9 in November from 115.9 a month ago. The coincident index measures the current economic situation. The latest reading was revised downward from 115.2.

The lagging indicator climbed to 112.9 in November from 112.2 in the prior month.

25.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 4
25.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 4: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
24.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
24.01.26 KW 4: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
23.01.26 KW 4: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX starten verhalten -- Asiens Börsen im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich mit Verlusten. An den Börsen in Fernost geht es am Montag nach unten.
