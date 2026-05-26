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26.05.2026 08:51:47

Japan Leading Index Rises Less Than Estimated

(RTTNews) - Japan's leading index improved less than expected in March to the highest level in nearly four years, final data from the Cabinet Office showed on Tuesday.

The leading index, which measures future economic activity, rose to 114.0 in March from 113.2 in January. Moreover, this was the highest reading since April 2022, when it was 114.6. The flash score was 114.5.

The coincident index that measures the current economic situation also strengthened to 116.4 in March from 116.2 a month ago. The latest figure was revised down from 116.5

Meanwhile, the lagging indicator dropped to 112.4 from 112.6.

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