Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen

210,0572
 JPY
-0,3897
-0,19 %
JPY - GBP
26.02.2026 07:31:43

Japan Leading Index Rises More Than Estimated

(RTTNews) - Japan's leading index improved more than initially estimated in December to the highest level in just over one-and-a-half years, the latest data from the Cabinet Office showed Thursday.

The leading index, which measures future economic activity, rose to 111.0 in December from 109.9 in November. In the flash estimate, the reading was 110.2.

Moreover, the figure was the highest reading since May 2024, when the reading was also 111.0.

Meanwhile, the coincident index dropped to 114.3 in December from 114.9 a month ago. The coincident index measures the current economic situation. The latest score was revised down from 114.5.

The lagging indicator declined to 110.3 in December from 112.5 in the prior month.

14:19 Diese US-Aktien stehen bei der UBS im vierten Quartal 2025 im Fokus
13:04 Bill Ackmans Portfolio: In diese Aktien war der Marktprofi in Q4/2025 investiert
25.02.26 Wenig Veränderung: Auf diese Aktien setzte der Gates Foundation Trust im 4. Quartal 2025
24.02.26 Depot-Update: Die Q4-Strategie von George Soros
23.02.26 So hat die Deutsche Bank im vierten Quartal 2025 investiert: Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schwächer -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt am Freitag nach, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex seitwärts tendiert. Die Märkte in Fernost legten am Freitag zu.
