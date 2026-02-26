Japan Leading Index Rises More Than Estimated

(RTTNews) - Japan's leading index improved more than initially estimated in December to the highest level in just over one-and-a-half years, the latest data from the Cabinet Office showed Thursday.

The leading index, which measures future economic activity, rose to 111.0 in December from 109.9 in November. In the flash estimate, the reading was 110.2.

Moreover, the figure was the highest reading since May 2024, when the reading was also 111.0.

Meanwhile, the coincident index dropped to 114.3 in December from 114.9 a month ago. The coincident index measures the current economic situation. The latest score was revised down from 114.5.

The lagging indicator declined to 110.3 in December from 112.5 in the prior month.