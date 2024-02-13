13.02.2024 08:21:47

Japan Machine Tool Orders Plunge 14.1%

(RTTNews) - Japan's machine tool orders declined for the thirteenth straight month in January, largely due to weak domestic demand, preliminary data from the Japan Machine Tool Builders Association, or JMTBA, showed Tuesday.

Machine tool orders fell 14.1 percent year-on-year in January, which was faster than the 9.6 percent decline in the previous month.

Domestic demand was 29.7 percent lower in January compared to last year, and foreign orders contracted by 6.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, machine tool orders fell 12.8 percent in January, reversing a 9.7 percent growth in December.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX beendet Handel mit Einbußen
Die asiatischen Börsen schlagen am Mittwoch unterschiedliche Richtungen ein. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex gab deutlich nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen