15.12.2025 23:31:05

Japan Manufacturing PMI Data On Tap For Tuesday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Tuesday see December results for the manufacturing, services and composite PMIs from Jibun Bank, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In November, the manufacturing index had a score of 48.7, while the services index was at 53.2 and the composite was at 52.0.

Australia also will see December results for the manufacturing, services and composite PMIs from S&P Global. In November, the manufacturing index had a score of 51.6, while the services index was at 52.8 and the composite was at 52.6.

New Zealand will see November numbers for credit card spending; in October, spending was up 1.4 percent on year.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

14.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 50
14.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 50: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.12.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
13.12.25 KW 50: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
12.12.25 KW 50: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen zum Hanelsende im Minus -- ATX schließt stärker -- DAX beendet Handel leicht im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Montag im Plus, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt knappe Gewinne verbuchte. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich schwächer. Asiens Börsen gaben zum Wochenbeginn nach.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen