|
15.12.2025 23:31:05
Japan Manufacturing PMI Data On Tap For Tuesday
(RTTNews) - Japan will on Tuesday see December results for the manufacturing, services and composite PMIs from Jibun Bank, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.
In November, the manufacturing index had a score of 48.7, while the services index was at 53.2 and the composite was at 52.0.
Australia also will see December results for the manufacturing, services and composite PMIs from S&P Global. In November, the manufacturing index had a score of 51.6, while the services index was at 52.8 and the composite was at 52.6.
New Zealand will see November numbers for credit card spending; in October, spending was up 1.4 percent on year.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen zum Hanelsende im Minus -- ATX schließt stärker -- DAX beendet Handel leicht im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Montag im Plus, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt knappe Gewinne verbuchte. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich schwächer. Asiens Börsen gaben zum Wochenbeginn nach.