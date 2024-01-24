Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
Japan Manufacturing PMI Improves To 48.0 In January - Jibun
(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to contract in January, and at a slightly slower rate, the latest survey from Jibun Bank revealed on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 48.0.
That's up barely from 47.9 in December, and it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
There were sustained, albeit softer, decreases in both output and new orders, with the former falling at the slowest rate for three months. The still sharp decline in new orders contributed to a steeper fall in backlogs of work, and the latest round of depletion was the most marked since August 2020. Price pressures faced by Japanese manufacturers remained elevated at the start of 2023, though the rate of input price inflation eased fractionally from that seen in December.
The survey also showed that the services PMI improved to 52.7 in January from 51.5.
Growth in new business also picked up from that seen in December, while foreign demand for Japanese services rose for the first time in five months. Service providers also noted the strongest rate of backlog accumulation since last June. As a result, firms looked to keep up with demand by raising employment levels for the fourth month in a row.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX verabschiedet sich stärker in den Feierabend -- DAX schließt im Minus -- US-Börsen schlussendlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung -- Asiens Börsen letztlich gespalten - Hang Seng hebt ab
Der heimische Markt bewegte sich am Dienstag in der Gewinnzone. Der deutsche Leitindex gab nach. Die US-Börsen nahmen eine Auszeit von ihrer Rekordjagd und schlossen uneinheitlich. Die asiatischen Märkte fanden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung. Ausreißer war Hongkong, dort ging es kräftig nach oben.