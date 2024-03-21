Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
|
21.03.2024 01:40:22
Japan Manufacturing PMI Improves To 48.2 In March - Jibun
(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to contract in March, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Jibun Bank revealed on Thursday with a manufacturing PMI score of 48.2.
That's up from 47.2 in February, although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
Both output and new orders were scaled back at slower rates in the latest survey period, with the latter reducing at the softest rate since last October. Sustained declines in new orders and a renewed rise in employment levels meant for spare capacity in the sector.
The survey also showed that the services PMI improved to 54.9 in March from 52.9 in February.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWeiter Zinspause der Fed: US-Börsen schließen fest -- ATX geht stabil aus dem Handel -- DAX schließt erstmals über 18.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Leitindex zeigten sich im Mittwochshandel nur wenig bewegt. Die Wall Street legte am Mittwoch zu. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes standen zur Wochenmitte im Plus.