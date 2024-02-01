Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
01.02.2024 02:20:38
Japan Manufacturing PMI Inches Higher In January - Jibun
(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to contract in January, albeit at a marginally slower rate, the latest survey from Jibun Bank revealed on Thursday with a manufacturing PMI score of 48.0.
That's up from 47.9 in December, although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
Total new work decreased for the eighth month running in the latest survey period, and at a sharp rate overall. Weak domestic and global economic conditions were cited as key headwinds to new order intakes. Lower export sales, especially in Mainland China and the wider Asia-Pacific region, also held back total new orders at the start of the year.
January data pointed to a sustained fall in output levels that was nonetheless the softest recorded for three months. The latest reduction was often attributed to subdued economic conditions and weak new order inflows.
Fed-Zinsentscheid im Blick: US-Handel endet schwächer -- ATX schließt knapp im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte zur Wochenmitte kleine Gewinne. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel ins Minus. An der Wall Street ging es am Mittwoch abwärts. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost fanden am Mittwoch keine gemeinsame Richtung.