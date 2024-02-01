Japan Manufacturing PMI Inches Higher In January - Jibun

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to contract in January, albeit at a marginally slower rate, the latest survey from Jibun Bank revealed on Thursday with a manufacturing PMI score of 48.0.

That's up from 47.9 in December, although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Total new work decreased for the eighth month running in the latest survey period, and at a sharp rate overall. Weak domestic and global economic conditions were cited as key headwinds to new order intakes. Lower export sales, especially in Mainland China and the wider Asia-Pacific region, also held back total new orders at the start of the year.

January data pointed to a sustained fall in output levels that was nonetheless the softest recorded for three months. The latest reduction was often attributed to subdued economic conditions and weak new order inflows.