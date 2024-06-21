Japan Manufacturing Sector Ebbs In June - Jibun Bank

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in June, albeit at a slower rate, the latest survey from Jibun Bank revealed on Friday with a manufacturing PMI score of 50.1.

That's down from 50.4 in May, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Output expanded for the first time in just over a year with higher headcounts supporting production. Optimism also rose despite a modest reduction in new orders.

The survey also showed that the services PMI slowed to 49.8 in June from 53.8 in May.