Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
21.06.2024 03:13:48
Japan Manufacturing Sector Ebbs In June - Jibun Bank
(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in June, albeit at a slower rate, the latest survey from Jibun Bank revealed on Friday with a manufacturing PMI score of 50.1.
That's down from 50.4 in May, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
Output expanded for the first time in just over a year with higher headcounts supporting production. Optimism also rose despite a modest reduction in new orders.
The survey also showed that the services PMI slowed to 49.8 in June from 53.8 in May.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHexensabbat: ATX geht deutlich leichter in das Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Minus -- US-Börsen schließen uneins -- Asiens Märkte schlussendlich tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt gaben am Freitag ab, besonders hierzulande fielen die Verluste deutlich aus. Die US-Börsen fanden am letzten Handelstag der Woche keine gemeinsame Richtung. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es zum Wochenschluss nach unten.