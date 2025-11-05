Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen

200,5795
 JPY
0,4049
0,20 %
JPY - GBP
05.11.2025 01:07:58

Japan Monetary Base Drops 7.9% On Year In October

(RTTNews) - The monetary base in Japan tumbled 7.9 percent on year in October, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday - coming in at 616.598 trillion yen.

That was well shy of expectations for a decline of 4.8 percent following the 6.1 percent drop in September.

Banknotes in circulation fell 2.3 percent on year, while coins in circulation slipped 1.4 percent.

Current account balances stumbled 9.1 percent on year, including a 7.6 percent drop in reserve balances.

The adjusted monetary base was down an annual 17.9 percent at 618.463 trillion yen.

ATX im Minus -- DAX leichter -- Wall Street stabil erwartet -- Asiens Börsen schließlcih uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es am Mittwoch schwächer zu. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert mit Verlusten. An der Wall Street dürfte es seitwärts gehen. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten geht es zur Wochemitte in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
