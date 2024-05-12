|
12.05.2024 23:56:06
Japan Money Stock Data Due On Monday
(RTTNews) - Japan will on Monday release April figures for money stock, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The M2 money stock is expected to hold steady, higher by 2.5 percent.
New Zealand will see April results for the Performance of Services Index from BusinessNZ; in March, the index score was 47.5.
Australia will see April results for the indexes of business confidence and conditions from NAB; in March, their scores were +1 and +9, respectively.
Taiwan will provide Q1 figures for gross domestic product, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 6.51 percent on year - accelerating from 4.93 percent in the previous three months.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFreundlicher Start ins Wochenende: ATX und DAX gehen höher aus der Sitzung -- US-Börsen letztendlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen schließen fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche Leitindex präsentierten sich am Freitag freundlich. An der Wall Street ging es vor dem Wochenende in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die asiatischen Börsen bewegten sich am Freitag auf grünem Terrain.