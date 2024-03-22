Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
22.03.2024 00:41:17
Japan Nationwide Inflation Climbs 2.8% On Year In February
(RTTNews) - Overall nationwide consumer prices were up 2.8 percent on year in February, the Ministry if Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.
That was in line with expectations and up from 2.2 percent in January.
On a monthly basis, inflation was flat for the second straight month.
Core CPI, which excludes the volatile costs of food, was up 2.8 percent on year - also matching forecasts and accelerating from 2.0 percent in the previous month.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Entscheid: ATX letztlich fester -- DAX schließt höher -- Wall Street zum Handelsende im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend stärker
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich freundlich. Der deutsche Leitindex setzte seine Rekordjagd fort. Die Wall Street befand sich im Plus. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es im Donnerstagshandel mehrheitlich aufwärts.