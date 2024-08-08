Japan Overall Bank Lending Rises 3.2% On Year

(RTTNews) - The value of overall bank lending in Japan was up 3.2 percent on year in July, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday - coming in at 624.67 trillion yen.

That was in line with expectations and unchanged from the June reading.

Excluding trusts, bank lending was up 3.6 percent on year for the second straight month to 547.25 trillion yen. Lending from trusts rose an annual 0.5 percent to 77.41 trillion yen.

Lending from foreign banks jumped 18.6 percent on year to 4.685 trillion yen, easing from 19.6 percent in the previous month.