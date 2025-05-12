|
12.05.2025 02:15:33
Japan Posts Y3.678 Trillion Current Account Surplus
(RTTNews) - Japan saw a current account surplus of 3.678 trillion yen in March, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday - up 6.7 percent on year.
That was in line with expectations and down from 4.061 trillion yen in February.
Exports were up 1.8 percent on year to 9.559 trillion yen, while imports were up an annual 1.3 percent at 9.042 trillion yen for a trade surplus of 516.5 billion yen.
The capital account saw a shortfall of 68.6 billion yen, while the financial account had a surplus of 4.069 trillion yen.
