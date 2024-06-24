Japan Producer Price Data Due On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Tuesday release May figures for producer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Producer prices are expected to rise 3.0 percent on year, accelerating from 2.8 percent in the previous month.

Japan also will see May figures for its leading and coincident indexes; in the previous month, they were up 0.1 percent and 2.1 percent on month, respectively.

Australia will provide June results for the consumer sentiment index from Westpac Bank; in May, the index dipped 0.3 percent on month.

Malaysia will release May numbers for consumer prices; in April, inflation was up 0.2 percent on month and 1.8 percent on year.

Hong Kong will see May data for imports, exports and trade balance; in April, imports were up 3.7 percent on year and exports rose an annual 11.9 percent for a trade deficit of HKD10.0 billion.