Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
|
24.04.2024 02:07:50
Japan Producer Prices Climb 2.3% On Year In March
(RTTNews) - Producer prices in Japan were up 2.3 percent on year in March, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday.
That exceeded expectations for an increase of 2.1 percent and was up from the upwardly revised 2.2 percent gain in February (originally 2.1 percent).
On a monthly basis, producer prices climbed 0.8 percent - accelerating from 0.3 percent in the previous month.
Excluding international transportation, producer prices rose 0.8 percent on month and 2.2 percent on year.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholung geht nur teilweise weiter: ATX kaum bewegt -- DAX im Plus -- Dow Jones startet Nulllinie -- Märkte in Asien letztlich höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert stabil. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigt sich freundlich. Der Dow Jones bewegt sich nahe der Nulllinie, wohingegen die US-Tech-Aktien steigen. An den Börsen in Fernost waren zur Wochenmitte gewinne zu beobachten.