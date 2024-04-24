Japan Producer Prices Climb 2.3% On Year In March

(RTTNews) - Producer prices in Japan were up 2.3 percent on year in March, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday.

That exceeded expectations for an increase of 2.1 percent and was up from the upwardly revised 2.2 percent gain in February (originally 2.1 percent).

On a monthly basis, producer prices climbed 0.8 percent - accelerating from 0.3 percent in the previous month.

Excluding international transportation, producer prices rose 0.8 percent on month and 2.2 percent on year.