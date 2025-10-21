|
22.10.2025 01:59:35
Japan September Trade Deficit Y234.62 Billion
(RTTNews) - Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 234.62 billion yen in September, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.
That was well shy of expectations for a surplus of 22.0 billion yen following the 242.6 billion yen shortfall in August.
Exports were up 4.2 percent on year at 9.413 trillion yen, missing forecasts for an increase of 4.6 percent following the 0.1 percent decline in the previous month.
Imports were up an annual 3.3 percent at 9.648 trillion yen, exceeding expectations for an increase of 0.6 percent following the 5.2 percent contraction a month earlier.
