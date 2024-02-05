Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
05.02.2024 02:13:44
Japan Service Sector Accelerates In January - Jibun
(RTTNews) - The service sector in Japan continued to expand in January, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Jibun Bank showed on Monday with a services PMI score of 53.1.
That's up from 51.5 in December, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
Along with higher activity, these factors helped drive a further increase in new business received, extending the current sequence of growth to 17 months. Moreover, the expansion extended to international markets as growth in foreign demand for Japanese services was registered for the first time in five months amid improvements in the tourism sector, notably air travel.
Service sector firms signaled that outstanding business rose for the third consecutive month in the latest survey period. The rate of accumulation was moderate and the strongest seen since last June, with firms often citing additional pressure on capacity amid continued growth in new orders.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktdaten im Fokus: Dow schlussendlich stärker -- ATX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX nach neuem Rekordhoch letztlich etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen beenden Freitagshandel uneinheitlich
Die Wall Street zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche mit grünen Vorzeichen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Freitag im Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zog vor dem Wochenende an. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes bewegten sich am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.