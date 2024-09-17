Japan Tertiary Activity Index Rebounds 1.4%

(RTTNews) - Japan's tertiary activity index increased more-than-expected in July after falling in the previous month, according to data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted tertiary activity index climbed 1.4 percent month-on-month in July, reversing a 1.2 percent fall in June. Economists had expected a 0.8 percent increase.

Among the individual components, wholesale trade, transport and postal activities, finance and insurance, medical, health care and welfare, retail trade, and utilities increased in July.

On the other side, information and communications, living and amusement-related services, business-related services, and real estate decreased.