Japan Tertiary Activity Index Rises 0.3%

(RTTNews) - Japan's tertiary activity index increased for the third straight month in September, according to data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted tertiary activity index rose 0.3 percent on a monthly basis, following a 0.1 percent increase in August.

Among the individual components, transport and postal activities, utilities, real estate, business-related services, and wholesale trade increased.

Meanwhile, decreases were seen in finance and insurance, living and amusement-related services, information and communications, medical and health care and welfare, and retail trade.