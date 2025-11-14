Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen

203,1697
 JPY
-0,3052
-0,15 %
14.11.2025 07:36:50

Japan Tertiary Activity Index Rises 0.3%

(RTTNews) - Japan's tertiary activity index increased for the third straight month in September, according to data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted tertiary activity index rose 0.3 percent on a monthly basis, following a 0.1 percent increase in August.

Among the individual components, transport and postal activities, utilities, real estate, business-related services, and wholesale trade increased.

Meanwhile, decreases were seen in finance and insurance, living and amusement-related services, information and communications, medical and health care and welfare, and retail trade.

09.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
09.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45
08.11.25 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
08.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.11.25 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Hoffnung auf US-Zinssenkung schwindet: DAX stabil erwartet -- Märkte in Fernost im Minus
Der deutsche Aktienmarkt wird zum Wochenschluss kaum verändert erwartet. An Asiens Börsen geht es am Freitag teils deutlich nach unten.
