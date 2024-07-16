Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
16.07.2024 08:26:32
Japan Tertiary Activity Index Unexpectedly Falls 0.4%
(RTTNews) - Japan's tertiary activity index declined unexpectedly in May after rebounding in the previous month, according to data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry on Tuesday.
The seasonally adjusted tertiary activity index dropped 0.4 percent month-on-month in May, reversing a 2.2 percent strong rise in April. Meanwhile, economists had expected a 0.1 percent increase.
Among the individual components, transport and postal activities, living and amusement-related services, finance and insurance, business-related services, information and communications, and real estate decreased in May.
On the other side, wholesale trade, retail trade, utilities, and goods rental and leasing increased.
