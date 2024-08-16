Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
|
16.08.2024 08:23:09
Japan Tertiary Activity Index Unexpectedly Falls 1.3%
(RTTNews) - Japan's tertiary activity index declined unexpectedly in June after rising in the previous two months, according to data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry on Friday.
The seasonally adjusted tertiary activity index dropped 1.3 percent month-on-month in June, reversing a 0.6 percent rise in May. Meanwhile, economists had expected a 0.3 percent increase.
Among the individual components, wholesale trade, transport and postal activities, finance and insurance, medical, health care and welfare, information and communications, and utilities decreased in May.
On the other side, living and amusement-related services, business-related services, real estate, and retail trade increased.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht mit knappen Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt fester -- Wall Street schließlich in Grün -- Asiens Börsen letztlich höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte in der Verlustzone. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Freitag Gewinne. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich am Freitag etwas fester. Die asiatischen Märkte legten vor dem Wochenende zu.