15.03.2024 08:05:59
Japan Tertiary Activity Rises Further
(RTTNews) - Japan's tertiary activity index increased for the second straight month in January, according to data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry on Friday.
The seasonally adjusted tertiary activity index rose 0.3 percent month-on-month in January, slower than the 0.5 percent recovery in December.
Among the individual components, information and communications, information services, transport and postal activities, financial services, retail trade, medical, health care and welfare, living and amusement-related services, non-manufacturing dependent business services increased in January.
Meanwhile, electricity, gas, heat supply and water, wholesale trade, finance and insurance, business-related services, and real estate decreased.
On a yearly basis, the tertiary activity index increased at a faster pace of 1.3 percent in January after a 0.7 percent gain in the prior month.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich stabil -- US-Börsen schließen schwächer -- Asiens Börsen gehen überwiegend in Rot aus dem Handel
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gewann im Freitagshandel hinzu. Der deutsche Leitindex gab seine Gewinne derweil wieder ab. Die US-Börsen notierten am Freitag leichter. In Fernost ging es zum Wochenschluss mehrheitlich nach unten.