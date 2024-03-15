Japan Tertiary Activity Rises Further

(RTTNews) - Japan's tertiary activity index increased for the second straight month in January, according to data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted tertiary activity index rose 0.3 percent month-on-month in January, slower than the 0.5 percent recovery in December.

Among the individual components, information and communications, information services, transport and postal activities, financial services, retail trade, medical, health care and welfare, living and amusement-related services, non-manufacturing dependent business services increased in January.

Meanwhile, electricity, gas, heat supply and water, wholesale trade, finance and insurance, business-related services, and real estate decreased.

On a yearly basis, the tertiary activity index increased at a faster pace of 1.3 percent in January after a 0.7 percent gain in the prior month.