|
22.10.2025 00:00:31
Japan Trade Data On Tap For Wednesday
(RTTNews) - Japan will on Wednesday release September figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.
Imports are expected to rise 0.6 percent on year after sinking 5.2 percent in August. Exports are called higher by an annual 4.6 percent after easing 0.1 percent in the previous year. The trade surplus is pegged at 22.0 billion yen following the 242.8 billion yen shortfall a month earlier.
South Korea will see September numbers for producer prices; in August, producer prices were down 0.1 percent on month and up 0.6 percent on year.
Malaysia will provide September data for consumer prices; in August, consumer prices were up 0.1 percent on month and 1,3 percent on year.
The central bank in Indonesia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The central bank is expected to lower its benchmark lending rate to 4.50 percent from 4.75 percent.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEntspannung im Handelskonflikt: Dow schlussendlich fester -- ATX und DAX letztlich fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen und teils neuen Rekorden
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag schließlich etwas höher. Der DAX konnte letztlich ebenso hinzugewinnen. Die US-Börsen notierten uneins. In Fernost dominierten am Dienstag die Bullen das Marktgeschehen.