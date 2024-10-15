Japan's Industrial Output Shrinks As Estimated

(RTTNews) - Japan's industrial production decreased as initially estimated in August, final data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production contracted 3.3 percent on a monthly basis, reversing a 3.1 percent rebound in July. That was in line with the flash data published earlier.

Data showed that shipments fell 4.1 percent from the previous month, and inventories dropped 0.8 percent. On the other hand, the inventory ratio showed a strong increase of 5.3 percent.

Year-on-year, industrial production declined 4.9 percent in August versus a 2.9 percent rise in the prior month.

The capacity utilization decreased 5.3 percent monthly in August, in contrast to a 2.5 percent gain in July.