Japan's Leading Index Revised Lower To 109.5

(RTTNews) - Japan's leading index declined more than initially estimated in January, the latest data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.

The leading index, which measures future economic activity, fell to 109.5 in January from a revised score of 109.9 in the previous month. In the flash report, the reading for January was 109.9.

Likewise, the coincident index dropped to 112.1 from 115.9. The flash score was 110.2. The coincident index measures the current economic situation.

The lagging index weakened to 106.0 in January from 107.6 in the prior month.