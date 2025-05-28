Korea Rate Decision Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Bank of Korea will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The BoK is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 2.75 percent.

Australia will release Q1 numbers for capital expenditure, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.5 percent on quarter following the 0.2 percent decline in the previous three months.

Japan will see May results for its household confidence index, with forecasts suggesting a score of 31.8 - up from 31.2 in April.

Finally, the markets in Indonesia are closed on Thursday for Ascension Day and will re-open on Friday.