10.07.2025 00:02:51
Korea Rate Decision On Tap For Thursday
(RTTNews) - The Bank of Korea will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Thursday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a lit day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The BoK is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at 2.50 percent.
Japan will release June numbers for producer prices, with forecasts suggesting a dip 0.2 percent on month and a gain of 2.9 percent on year. That follows the 0.2 percent monthly contraction and the 3.2 percent yearly gain in May.
Malaysia will see May figures for unemployment; in April, the jobless rate was 3.0 percent.
Finally, the markets in Thailand are closed on Thursday for Asarnha Bucha Day and will reopen on Friday.
