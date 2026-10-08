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08.10.2026 15:20:59

Latvia Inflation Remains Stable At 3.2%

(RTTNews) - Latvia's consumer price inflation held steady in September after rising in the previous month, data from the statistical office showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index rose 3.2 percent year-on-year in September, the same as in August.

Inflation based on transportation quickened notably to 12.6 percent from 8.6 percent amid higher fuel costs. Housing and utility costs grew at a faster pace of 7.3 percent, and health costs were 2.9 percent higher.

On the other hand, the deflation in food and non-alcoholic beverages deepened to 4.8 percent from 4.0 percent. Prices for clothing and footwear were 0.4 percent less expensive.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.2 percent after rising 0.3 percent in August.

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