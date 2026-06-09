Latvia Inflation Rises To 5-month High

(RTTNews) - Latvia's consumer price inflation accelerated in May to the highest level in five months, data from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 3.5 percent year-on-year in May, faster than the 2.9 percent increase in April. Moreover, a similar inflation rate was last seen in December 2025.

The upward trend in inflation was mainly driven by higher costs for housing and utilities, and restaurants and accommodation services, and transportation.

Inflation based on transportation quickened to 11.1 percent from 8.5 percent amid a 21.5 percent surge in petrol costs. The annual price growth in housing and utilities accelerated to 5.8 percent from 5.1 percent. Meanwhile, the deflation in food and non-alcoholic beverages deepened to 0.8 percent from 0.3 percent.

Monthly, consumer prices moved up 0.5 percent versus a 0.6 percent increase in April.