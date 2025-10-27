Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1359
 EUR
-0,0032
-0,28 %
EUR - GBP
27.10.2025 09:45:09

Lithuania Retail Sales Growth Eases To 4.1%

(RTTNews) - Lithuania's retail sales growth moderated in September to the lowest level in four months, figures from the statistical office showed on Monday.

Retail sales, excluding VAT, climbed a calendar-adjusted 4.1 percent year-on-year in September, slower than the 6.3 percent rise in August, which was the quickest rate of upturn since December 2024.

Sales of non-food products alone grew sharply by 10.4 percent from last year, and those of food products were 1.1 percent higher. Meanwhile, sales of automotive fuel logged a decline of 3.3 percent.

Mail-order or online sales surged 32.5 percent yearly in September.

On a monthly basis, retail sales dropped a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 1.1 percent.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus -- Nikkei mit Rekordhoch -- Feiertag in Hongkong
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt kommen am Mittwoch kaum vom Fleck. Die wichtigsten Aktienmärkte in Fernost verbuchten am Mittwoch teilweise große Gewinne.
