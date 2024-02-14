Mainland Norway's GDP Grows 0.2% In Q4

(RTTNews) - The Mainland Norwegian economy expanded for the second straight quarter in the three months ending December, figures from Statistics Norway showed Wednesday.

Gross domestic product advanced 0.2 percent sequentially in the December quarter after a 0.1 percent rise in the September quarter. Economists had forecast a 0.1 percent stable increase.

Several industries contributed to the increase in the quarter, including financial and insurance activities and health and care services, the agency said.

On the expenditure side, household consumption rose 0.7 percent, and general government consumption grew 3.6 percent. Meanwhile, gross investments dropped 0.8 percent.

Data showed that overall GDP recovered strongly by 1.5 percent from the third quarter, when it fell by 0.4 percent.

During December, Mainland Norway's economy expanded 0.5 percent monthly after a 1.0 percent growth in November. At the same time, the overall GDP decreased at a stable rate of 0.1 percent.

Mainland Norway's economic growth was 0.7 percent in 2023, compared with a 3.7 percent rise in 2022.

"The overall picture is that growth has slowed due to weak development in domestic demand caused by interest rate hikes, higher prices, and weak development in household real wages," Pal Sletten, head of national accounts at Statistics, said.