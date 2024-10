Malaysia GDP Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - Malaysia will on Monday release preliminary Q3 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In the previous three months, GDP was up 5.9 percent on year.

Taiwan will provide September figures for export orders; in August, orders were up 9.1 percent on year.

New Zealand will see September numbers for credit card spending; in August, spending was down an annual 3.1 percent.