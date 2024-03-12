Malaysia Industrial Output Rebounds 4.3%

(RTTNews) - Malaysia's industrial production expanded at the fastest pace in eight months as all sectors contributed positively in January, figures from the Department of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production climbed 4.3 percent year-on-year in January, reversing a 0.03 percent slight fall in the previous month.

Further, this was the strongest rate of growth since May 2023, when production had risen 4.7 percent.

Manufacturing production rebounded strongly by 3.7 percent annually in January.

Data showed that production in the mining sector grew at an accelerated pace of 5.0 percent, and electricity output was 8.3 percent higher compared to last year.

On a monthly basis, industrial production expanded by 2.0 percent in January.