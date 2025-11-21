Britische Pfund - Malaysischer Ringgit

5,4175
 MYR
-0,0169
-0,31 %
Nachrichten
21.11.2025 09:24:37

Malaysia Inflation Eases To 1.3%

(RTTNews) - Malaysia's consumer price inflation eased slightly in October after rising to the highest level in seven months, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Friday.

The consumer price index, or CPI, climbed 1.3 percent annually in October, slower than the 1.5 percent rise in September. Economists had expected the inflation to remain stable at 1.5 percent.

Data showed that core inflation rose slightly to 2.2 percent in November from 2.1 percent.

Inflation based on food and non-alcoholic averages moderated to 1.5 percent from 2.1 percent. Meanwhile, the annual price growth in housing and utilities also slowed to 1.1 percent from 1.5 percent, and transportation costs dropped 0.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged down 0.1 percent, reversing a 0.2 percent increase in September.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Sorge um ausbleibende US-Leitzinssenkung: ATX mit deutlichen Verlusten -- DAX ebenfalls tiefer - 23.000 Punkte-Marke fällt zeitweise -- Handel in Asien endet mit teils deutlichen Verlusten
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sind Verluste zu sehen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es ebenfalls abwärts. In Fernost sind am Freitag teils deutliche Abschläge zu sehen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

