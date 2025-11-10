Britische Pfund - Malaysischer Ringgit

5,4507
 MYR
-0,0291
-0,53 %
<
10.11.2025 08:36:25

Malaysia Jobless Rate Remains Stable At 3.0%

(RTTNews) - Malaysia's unemployment rate held steady for the fifth straight month in September, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Monday.

The jobless rate came in at 3.0 percent in September, the same as in the previous five months. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 3.2 percent.

The number of unemployed people was 518,600 in September versus 518,700 in the previous month.

Data showed that the employment rate also held steady at 68.8 percent. Similarly, the participation rate of the labor force stood at a stable 70.9 percent.

