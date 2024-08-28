Malaysia Producer Price Inflation Eases To 1.3%

(RTTNews) - Malaysia's producer price inflation slowed somewhat in July, figures from the Department of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Producer prices rose 1.3 percent year-on-year in July, following a 1.6 percent increase in June. Prices have been rising since February.

Among sectors, the annual price growth in mining eased to 2.2 percent from 4.6 percent in June, while the price index for agriculture, forestry, and fishing grew at a stable rate of 3.4 percent.

Prices in the manufacturing sector rose 0.9 percent, and the price index for the utility sector increased 0.3 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices dropped 0.2 percent in July versus a 0.1 percent fall in June.