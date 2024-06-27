Malaysia Producer Price Inflation Eases To 1.4%

(RTTNews) - Malaysia's producer price inflation eased in May after accelerating in the previous two months, figures from the Department of Statistics showed on Thursday.

Producer prices rose 1.4 percent year-on-year in May, slower than the 1.9 percent increase in April.

Among sectors, the annual price growth in mining eased to 6.6 percent from 10.0 percent in April, and the price index for agriculture, forestry, and fishing grew at a slower pace of 1.3 percent.

Prices in the manufacturing sector rose 1.0 percent, and the price index for the utility sector increased by 1.5 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices dropped 0.9 percent in May versus a 0.5 percent gain in April.