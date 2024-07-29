Britische Pfund - Malaysischer Ringgit - Kurs (GBP - MYR)
Malaysia Producer Price Inflation Rises To 1.6%
(RTTNews) - Malaysia's producer price inflation accelerated slightly in June after easing in the previous month, figures from the Department of Statistics showed on Monday.
Producer prices rose 1.6 percent year-on-year in June, following a 1.4 percent increase in May. Prices have been rising since February.
Among sectors, the annual price growth in mining eased to 4.6 percent from 6.6 percent in May, while the price index for agriculture, forestry, and fishing grew at a faster pace of 3.4 percent versus 1.1 percent a month ago.
Prices in the manufacturing sector rose 1.1 percent, and the price index for the utility sector increased 1.0 percent.
On a month-on-month basis, producer prices dropped 0.1 percent in June versus a 0.9 percent fall in May.
