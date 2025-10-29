Malaysia Producer Prices Fall 0.8%

(RTTNews) - Malaysia's producer prices decreased for the seventh straight month in September, though at a slower pace, figures from the Department of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Producer prices dropped 0.8 percent year-on-year in September, slower than the 2.8 percent decrease in August. The expected decrease was 3.3 percent. Further, this was the weakest decline since the current sequence of fall began in March.

Among sectors, the price index in the manufacturing sector declined 2.1 percent from last year, while that in the mining sector rebounded 1.1 percent. For the utility sector, electricity and gas supply prices grew at an accelerated pace of 4.6 percent, and water supply prices were 9.1 percent higher.

On a month-to-month basis, producer prices moved up 0.5 percent in September, following a 0.1 percent increase in the prior month.