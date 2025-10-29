Britische Pfund - Malaysischer Ringgit

5,5259
 MYR
-0,0452
-0,81 %
29.10.2025 09:21:41

Malaysia Producer Prices Fall 0.8%

(RTTNews) - Malaysia's producer prices decreased for the seventh straight month in September, though at a slower pace, figures from the Department of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Producer prices dropped 0.8 percent year-on-year in September, slower than the 2.8 percent decrease in August. The expected decrease was 3.3 percent. Further, this was the weakest decline since the current sequence of fall began in March.

Among sectors, the price index in the manufacturing sector declined 2.1 percent from last year, while that in the mining sector rebounded 1.1 percent. For the utility sector, electricity and gas supply prices grew at an accelerated pace of 4.6 percent, and water supply prices were 9.1 percent higher.

On a month-to-month basis, producer prices moved up 0.5 percent in September, following a 0.1 percent increase in the prior month.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

26.10.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 43: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
26.10.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 43
25.10.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
25.10.25 KW 43: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
24.10.25 KW 43: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Zinsentscheid: US-Börsen letztlich uneins -- ATX zum Handelsende in Rot -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich im Plus - Nikkei mit Rekordhoch
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es zur Wochenmitte nur leicht vom Fleck, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt deutlich unter die Nulllinie rutschte. Die US-Börsen fanden keine gemeinsame Richtung. Die wichtigsten Aktienmärkte in Fernost verbuchten am Mittwoch teilweise große Gewinne.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

