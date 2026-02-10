Malaysia Retail Sales Growth Improves In December

(RTTNews) - Malaysia's retail sales growth accelerated for the first time in three months in December, data from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.

The value of retail sales logged an annual growth of 6.9 percent in December, faster than the 6.4 percent rise in November. Meanwhile, economists had expected the growth to ease to 6.0 percent.

Retail sales at non-specialized stores grew 9.3 percent from last year, and sales of other goods in specialized stores advanced by 5.6 percent.

Data showed that wholesale trade rose 6.9 percent year-on-year in March, following a 6.0 percent increase a month ago. Sales of household goods were 9.2 percent higher, and those of food, beverages, and tobacco climbed by 7.1 percent.